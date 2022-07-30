Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

