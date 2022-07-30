Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 575,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $1,098,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,014 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,741 shares of company stock worth $20,969,282. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPRX stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

