Philadelphia Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.5 %

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

