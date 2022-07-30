Philadelphia Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

