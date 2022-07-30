Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. 782,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,820. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,100,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 131,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

