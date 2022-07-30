Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of PPC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after buying an additional 314,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after buying an additional 299,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
Further Reading
