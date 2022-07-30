Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PPC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after buying an additional 314,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after buying an additional 299,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.