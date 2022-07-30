Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $191.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,550 ($54.82) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,146.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

