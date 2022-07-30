Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of DEO opened at $191.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.