Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.16 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.