Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.16 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.