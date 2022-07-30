Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $48.09 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

