Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.43% of Granite Construction worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

GVA stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $547.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

