Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 14,610 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

