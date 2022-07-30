Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 51,365 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 51,365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

