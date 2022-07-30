Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $92.03 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

