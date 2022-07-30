Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 19,938 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

