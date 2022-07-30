Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 525 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.13% of Papa John’s International worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $95.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.