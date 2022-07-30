Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 8,100 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.26% of PTC Therapeutics worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

