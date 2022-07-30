Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 257.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,657 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 105,612 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $36,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.38 and its 200-day moving average is $238.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

