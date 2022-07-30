Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $66,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $154,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

