Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $310.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $310.51 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.88.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

