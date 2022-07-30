Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the June 30th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTV. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of PSTV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 107,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

