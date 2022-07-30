Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the June 30th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTV. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.