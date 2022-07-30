pNetwork Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and $6.52 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,831.95 or 1.00022155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00130777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

About pNetwork

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 57,363,231 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

