Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) Trading Up 0.2%

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 862 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 862 ($10.39). Approximately 3,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 195,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($10.36).

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 70.15 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 862. The firm has a market capitalization of £637.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04.

About Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

