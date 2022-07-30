Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.74-2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.74-$2.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $51.34. 993,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,096. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

