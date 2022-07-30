Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post Holdings Partnering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSPC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the first quarter worth $3,521,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings Partnering Stock Performance

Shares of PSPC remained flat at $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Post Holdings Partnering has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

About Post Holdings Partnering

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

