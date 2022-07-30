Power Index Pool Token Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004509 BTC on major exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $212,908.63 and $11,773.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00611622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token
Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.