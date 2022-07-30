PowerPool Trading Up 0.4% This Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $16.72 million and $8.12 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.04 or 1.00031446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00130966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,776,703 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

