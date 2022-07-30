Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Down 64.3% in July

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the June 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Precision BioSciences

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTIL. William Blair cut Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 1,906,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.