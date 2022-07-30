Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

FRST traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $333.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 12,110 shares of company stock worth $159,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

