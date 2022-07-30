Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 72,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 393,284 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Primoris Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

