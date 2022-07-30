Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.05. The stock had a trading volume of 372,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,890. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.