Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 198 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after acquiring an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after acquiring an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after acquiring an additional 143,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.89.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

