Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,663 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises about 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Horizon worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

First Horizon stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 3,365,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.