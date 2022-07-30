Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,663 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises about 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Horizon worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %
First Horizon stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 3,365,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Horizon (FHN)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.