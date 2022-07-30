Principal Street Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 334.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.53. 12,115,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,928,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

