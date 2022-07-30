Principal Street Partners LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $25.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,564.22. The stock had a trading volume of 309,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,015. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,330.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,428.64. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

