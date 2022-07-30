Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 14,938,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,915,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

