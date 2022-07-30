Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $3,226,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.43. 7,394,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,542,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

