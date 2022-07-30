Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 1,855,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

