Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.30.

PRVA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,327 shares of company stock worth $19,443,342 in the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.72. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

