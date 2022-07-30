ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). Approximately 76,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 155,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.30 ($0.43).

ProCook Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70. The company has a market cap of £37.70 million and a P/E ratio of 700.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.24.

ProCook Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. ProCook Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

