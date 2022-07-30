Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.19 billion-$81.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.81 billion. Procter & Gamble also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.81-6.04 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.58. The company has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

