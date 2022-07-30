PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE PRG opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PROG has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

Institutional Trading of PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PROG by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 208,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.