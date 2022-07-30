ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.56

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $10.57. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 134,507 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

ProPhase Labs Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $160.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

ProPhase Labs Announces Dividend

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. Analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

