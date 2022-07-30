ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is Solstein Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,754 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 2.7% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,587,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

