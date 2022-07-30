Prosper Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $352,365.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00072994 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001651 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

