Proton Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $46.14 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,529.54 or 0.99999241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00032994 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004416 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,763,494,983 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

