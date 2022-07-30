Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 26th

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

