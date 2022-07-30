Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.