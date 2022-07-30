Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in July

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGAOY shares. UBS Group downgraded Proximus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Proximus from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.50 ($15.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Proximus has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

