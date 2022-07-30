PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTAIY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 4,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

