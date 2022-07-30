PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PTAIY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 4,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $10.76.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
