Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PEMIF remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

